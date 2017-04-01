House of the Month – 5800 Armstrong Parkway

Treasures from all over the world enhance this exceptional home with the perfect combination of formal and casual design by Richard Drummond Davis.

Robert Bellamy Landscape created picturesque garden views from almost every room of the 7,792 square-foot house that includes 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 2 powders, formals, library, great room, sunroom, formal and casual dining areas, ultimate gourmet kitchen, mud room, game room, craft/ballet room, and an approximately 800 square-foot third level garret. A port-cochere leads to a large motor court with a three-car garage and a full apartment.

Other unique details include a Vermont graduated slate roof, sculpture garden, Italian mosaic inlaid floor, Colorado stone surrounds, and an enchanting outdoor entertainment area.