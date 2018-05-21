House of the Month: 6016 Connerly Drive

Connerly Drive is a very quiet street with little traffic. Listed for $3.499 million, this property offers gorgeous drive-up appeal in the enclave of St. Andrews Place. The elegant 9,272-square-foot home on .354 acres contains five bedrooms, six baths, two half-baths, and a three-car garage.
Master plus three bedrooms, a game room and a media room are on second floor. The guest suite on the third floor is accessible by elevator. Two living areas, the dining room, kitchen, library-study, and office are on the first floor. Amenities include a Control4 state-of-the art smart-home system and four satellite dishes. Thirteen flat-screen TVs are negotiable. The fabulous outdoor living features include kitchen, pool, hot tub, chill pool, waterfall, and gazebo.