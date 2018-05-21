House of the Month: 6016 Connerly Drive

Connerly Drive is a very quiet street with little traffic. Listed for $3.499 million, this property offers gorgeous drive-up appeal in the enclave of St. Andrews Place. The elegant 9,272-square-foot home on .354 acres contains five bedrooms, six baths, two half-baths, and a three-car garage.

Master plus three bedrooms, a game room and a media room are on second floor. The guest suite on the third floor is accessible by elevator. Two living areas, the dining room, kitchen, library-study, and office are on the first floor. Amenities include a Control4 state-of-the art smart-home system and four satellite dishes. Thirteen flat-screen TVs are negotiable. The fabulous outdoor living features include kitchen, pool, hot tub, chill pool, waterfall, and gazebo.

(Courtesy Ebby Halliday Realtors) (Courtesy Ebby Halliday Realtors) (Courtesy Ebby Halliday Realtors) (Courtesy Ebby Halliday Realtors) (Courtesy Ebby Halliday Realtors) (Courtesy Ebby Halliday Realtors)