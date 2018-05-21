Warren Buffett Buying Ebby Halliday Realtors

Billionaire Warren Buffett's HomeServices of America Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, is buying Ebby Halliday Realtors, according to media reports.

Most Ebby Halliday employees were out of the office on Monday, attending an off-site meeting where details of the sale were being announced. Questions about the deal were referred to Randall Graham, vice president and director of marketing. He did not immediately return calls Monday afternoon.

Ebby Halliday has served North Texas since 1945, according to its website, and is known as North Texas' largest independent residential property firm.