SMU graduate Kelvin Beachum presented a gift to the university on March 8 in honor of his faculty mentor and leader of the civil rights pilgrimage in 1955.

Inspired by his mentor, Dr. Dennis Simon, Beachum donated $100,000 to ensure that other SMU students can join in the annual eight-day journey across the south.

Beachum plays left tackle for the New York Jets and spends plenty of off-the-field time providing opportunities for minority youth.