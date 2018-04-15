Boy Scout Troops 68, 43 Introduce New Eagles

These area Boy Scouts have earned the Eagle Scout rank, Scouting’s highest. Doing so typically takes several years and requires earning a combination of 21 or more badges plus a special project.

Troop 68

Highland Park United Methodist Church

Owen Goldberg, the son of Michael and Nancy Goldberg, attends St. Marks School of Texas. His Eagle project: a fence at Wesley-Rankin Community Center.

Landen Matthew Gwinn, the son of Stephen and Tina Gwinn, attends Highland Park High School. His Eagle project: a 33-foot, 7-foot-tall wood fence at Dog & Kitty City, a Humane Society of Dallas no kill shelter.

William Houston Hall, the son of Kristi and Wallace Hall, attends St. Mark’s School of Texas. His Eagle project: a 12-by-9-by-7-foot flight cage for the care of injured, sick, and orphaned birds the Rogers Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, which receives more than 5,000 rescue birds every year.

Miles Hubbard, the son of Pilar Bleakley and Mark and Allison Hubbard, attends Highland Park High School. His Eagle project: sport equipment boxes and toy boxes for programs benefitting the Jubilee Park Community Center, a Head Start Program in South Dallas.

Cameron Mason Poe, the son of Christopher and Cynthia Poe, attends Highland Park High School. His Eagle project: life-size chess and checkers game boards and pieces for the city of Dallas Highland Hills Branch Library After School Program.

Samuel Sanchez, the son of Juan and Debbie Sanchez, attends St. Marks School of Texas. His Eagle project: two playhouses for the Mi Escuelita Preschool.

Jake Yarckin, the son of Jeff and Liana Yarckin, attends St. Mark’s School of Texas. His Eagle project: a three bay composting bin for the gardening program at Sudie L. Williams Elementary School.

Troop 43

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church

Spencer Michael Willeford, the son of Rex and Sara Willeford Billings, of Preston Hollow, attends St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School. His Eagle project: an outdoor seating area for the sports field at the Voice of Hope after school ministry.