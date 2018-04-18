Bradfield Elementary To Host Open House

Tour the halls of Bradfield Elementary one last time.

The Highland Park school is inviting the community to celebrate the campus with a send-off celebration this Sunday, April 22.



"I am excited to invite former Bradfield students, teachers and our dedicated community members to tour the campus during our Open House," Bradfield Principal Regina Dumar said. "I know this campus means so much to so many people, and it will be a special experience as everyone walks through the Bradfield hallways one final time. Our students and faculty are looking forward to continuing the journey of learning and traditions while we anxiously await our new Bradfield Elementary in 2019."

The open house will be from 2 to 4 p.m