Civil Air Patrol Honors St. Mark’s Student

Skills honed over the summer at the Lone Star Emergency Services Academy in Nacogdoches helped Samuel Goldfarb play a role in the Civil Air Patrol’s response to Hurricane Harvey.

The Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the United States Air Force, is devoted to emergency services, cadet programs, and aerospace education.

Goldfarb, now a St. Mark’s Academy sophomore and a cadet second lieutenant, served at CAP’s Denton Incident Command Post, working on plans for demobilization as relief efforts wound down.”

“Personally, I was responsible for organizing the mission’s files and communications, monitoring radio communications, and determining the location of Texas Wing aircraft and how to get them back to their home airports if necessary,” he said.

For his service, Goldfarb received a Meritorious Service Ribbon with a V-clasp for Valor at the Texas Wing Conference in February. Another Marksman, John Dorie, class of 1963, was named Safety Officer of the Year for the Texas Wing.

Goldfarb joined Civil Air Patrol in 2015, because of his interest in World War II aviation, the opportunity to learn leadership skills, and the mission of emergency service and response.