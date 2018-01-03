Crane falls at UP Elementary construction site

A crane fell over early Wednesday afternoon at the UP Elementary construction site, but no one was injured, University Park officials said.

"Emergency crews were dispatched to the construction site just after 1 p.m.," reported Steve Mace, the city's community information officer. "The crane was positioned near the south entry gate."

Emergency crews closed Lovers Lane for about 45 minutes, Mace said. "We may need to close the street when equipment used to upright the crane arrives at the site."

Highland Park ISD officials don't anticipate significant construction delays or damage from the incident.