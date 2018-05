Bobby B. Lyle received the 2018 J. Erik Jonson Ethics Award for his work as an engineer, community leader, business executive, philanthropist, and mentor.

The award is given to those who epitomize the spirit of moral leadership and public virtue.

Lyle, an SMU trustee for 30 years, had the school of engineering named in his honor in 2008. For more than 25 years, he has been the leader of the natural gas and petroleum industry.