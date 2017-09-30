Fall Festivals Offer Family Fun

Pumpkins, face painting and carnival rides, oh my.

PTA members for three of Highland Park ISD’s four elementary schools are gearing up for fall festivals.

From cakewalks and confetti eggs to zip lines and Euro bungees, these fundraising events are designed to engage the entire family.

Hyer Elementary School Carnival

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Hyer Elementary, 3920 Caruth Blvd.

Cost: Free. All-day rides wristbands are $30 and a concession wristband is $10.

About: Includes games, prizes, cake walk, confetti eggs, and the Hyer Store.

UP Elementary Fall Festival

When: 3-6:30 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: University Park Elementary, 8385 Durham St.

Cost: Free. Ride and food tickets are available in $5 and $10 paw wristbands.

About: Try the zip line, or visit the braid bar and karaoke booth.

Bradfield Elementary Carnival

When: 3-6 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Bradfield Elementary. 4300 Southern Ave.

Cost: Free; $90 for bands, which include unlimited rides and games, dinner and a T-shirt; or $20 band for 10 rides or game.

About: Visiting the princess station, dunk tank, and tons of rides and games.