Former HPHS teacher Puckett dies at 76

Dr. Lawrence Verner Puckett, a popular chemistry teacher at Highland Park High School for 32 years, died Oct. 5 after a long illness. The Tyler resident was 76.

He and his wife, Myra, took many former students on summer trips to Europe. He was also a very accomplished musician and a loving husband and father.

Services for Lawrence Puckett were held Oct. 7 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with the Rev. Matt Boulter officiating and entombment to follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum.

Puckett was born to Robert L. and Mary Verner Puckett on July 25, 1941 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He married his sweetheart, Myra Beasley at Christ Episcopal Church in Tyler on December 29, 1972. He is survived by his wife of 44 years and his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Sara Puckett, of Charleston, S.C. Lawrence Puckett is preceded in death by his parents.

Serving as pallbearers were Robin Hood Brians, Tim Ewing, Jerry Smith, Bill Beard, Steve Wilkes, Mike McGinney, Bill Bickley, Mike Canant, Jerome Howard and David Pierson.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society Pets Fur People, 1823 County Road 386, Tyler, TX 75708, 903-597-2471 or SPCA, 4517 Old Bullard Road, Tyler, TX 75703 or P.O. Box 132899 - Tyler, Texas 75713. Online condolences maybe left at www.burkswalkertippit.com.