Good Shepherd Episcopal Donates More Than 1,000 Pairs of Underwear

Students at Good Shepherd Episcopal School did something pretty cool earlier this week.

They presented visiting author Aaron Reynolds with more than 1,000 pairs of underwear. The students collected the underwear in honor of Mr. Reynold's picture book Creepy Pair of Underwear, a well-loved sequel to his New York Times Bestseller Creepy Carrots.

Reynolds spoke to the pre-K-fourth grade students about his inspiration for his many children's books and his love of children's literature. He also spoke to the kids about how he was rejected 390 times before his first book Chicks and Salsa was published.

He said "The road to success is paved with failure," which inspired the students to keep trying.

Following a hilarious presentation, Lindsay Marchant announced to the students that because the church and school had collected so many pairs of underwear Good Shepherd will be able to donate more than 500 pairs to both the Stewpot and North Dallas Shared Ministries.