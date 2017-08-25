Highland Belles’ Spaghetti Supper on Sept. 8

The award-winning Highland Belles Drill Team kicks off the first home game of the 2017 Highland Park High School football season with its annual Spaghetti Supper and Auction/Raffle fundraiser on Sept. 8.

A fun-filled family night is planned to rally Scots spirit before the Highland Park vs. Waxahachie game, organizers said.

For the 22nd year in a row, the Belles are pleased and grateful to partner with Amore Italian Restaurant, owners June and Roy Wilson and manager Ted Leverson.

The Highland Belles are also honored to announce their presenting sponsor, “MiTek.”

This year’s theme, “We’re All In Fringe Together,” builds on the team’s 34-year tradition of the spaghetti supper which is the Belles only fundraiser. Proceeds from the event fund many of the drill team’s essentials including bus transportation to football games, props and equipment for performances, choreography, sound systems and competition expenses.

Advance ticket sales will continue through Aug. 29th, so contact your favorite Belle to make a purchase or donation.

Tickets will also be sold at the door. Dinner tickets are $10 each and raffle chances are $5 each or 6 for $25. If you do not have a favorite Belle, please email the Spaghetti Supper at [email protected]

The Highland Belles Booster Club will serve spaghetti dinners from 5-7 p.m. in the HPHS Cafetorium. Take-out orders will be delivered by Highland Belles to patrons’ cars from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the school parking lot south of the stadium on Douglas.

The entire community is encouraged to attend the silent auction and raffle, featuring items which have been generously donated by community businesses and friends.

The silent auction features more than 500 items. Offerings include gift certificates for restaurants, hotels, plenty of personal pampering, services, fashion, jewelry, sports tickets, fitness, home and gift items, and fun and educational offerings for kids.

Back by popular demand is “The Big Apple,” a basket to keep the winner connected with a $2,500 Apple Store Gift Card. New this year is the “Shop Til You Drop”, a basket that will keep you on the move with a $2,500 PlainsCapital Bank debit card.

Alicia Jahant and Elizabeth Magee, Highland Belles Spaghetti Supper Co-Chairs and board members said, “We hope to have a large community turn-out on Friday, Sept. 8th to support the Belles. We promise great food and fun for the whole family!”