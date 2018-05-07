Highland Belles Service Officers Named

The Highland Belles announced its 2018-2019 service officers during a recent end-of-year banquet celebrating another award-winning year.

Ava Jahant, is the new president; Sarah Fielder, vice president; Kennedi Feigl, secretary, Alexandra Whitlock, treasurer; and Carmen Sarfatis, chaplain.

The service officers were selected by their peers and directors and are assigned to organize and implement all social and outreach activities for the Belles during the 2018-2019 school year.

Also honored at the banquet were the 2018-2019 Silver Belle award winners.

Barrett Groves was named Most Improved Belle; Ellie McFarland, Best Attitude Sophomore Belle; Kate Kilpatrick, Best Attitude Junior Belle; Kaki Glieber, Best Attitude Senior Belle; and Jillian Ellis, Best Belle.

The Highland Belles successful 2017-2018 season included competing in the Contest of Champions National Drill Team Competition in Orlando, Florida, where the team excelled in several categories.

“This competition gets tougher each year, and our Belles meet the challenge head on,” director Shannon Phillips said.

In the Extra-Large Team Category, the Belles were named National Grand Champion and scored first places finishes in XL Pom, XL Jazz, XL Kick, and XL Contemporary.