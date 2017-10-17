Highlander Band Named Grand Champions at Marching Showcase

The Highlander Band claimed its first Grand Champion title after competing against numerous 5A and 6A schools on Oct. 7 at the Midlothian Marching Showcase.
While the program has earned a number of class championships over the last four years, the band has never won a large marching contest until now.
They also won caption awards for best general effect, best marching, best winds, and best percussion.
The Highlander Band will compete against other 5A schools Oct. 19 in the UIL Region Marching Band Contest in hopes of advancing to the UIL Area competition Oct. 28.