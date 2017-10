Homecoming Queen nominees Anna Beecherl, Holland Wiles, Madison McBride, Natalie Gilbert, Kaki Glieber, and Frances Ann Matise will be introduced at halftime on the field at tonight's Scots homecoming football game.

Former football captains and homecoming queens from past decades will also be recognized.

Students will vote for their favorite nominee upon entering the "Around the World" homecoming dance tomorrow, and the winner will be announced later in the evening.

Purchase tickets here.