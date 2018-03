The Highland Park High School Prom Court Committee has proudly announced the members of the 2018 HPHS Prom Court.

The court, which was selected by fellow HPHS seniors, includes Haley Gatt, Matt Sewall, Abbey Govett, Sam Jackson, Zoe Durham, Paxton Alexander, Francis Ann Matise, Marshall Ballard, Sharon Hunt, James Herring, Olivia Atkins, Scully Jenevein, and Kaki Glibber.



Coronation for the Prom King and Queen will occur at prom on April 21.