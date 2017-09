HPHS Introduces Varsity Singers

Cailin Jordan will serve as president of Highland Park High School’s Lads and Lassies choir, while Katie Krasovec will serve as president for the Park Version elite a cappella ensemble.

Other choir officers: Jennings Humphries, vice president; Claire Hockett, secretary; Adam Davidson, equipment manager; Jenni Phillips and Trinity Ngo, historians; and Sofia Lara and Megan Liu, librarians.

Other Park Version officers: Gracie Nunneley, vice president, and Mary Berryman, secretary.

Other varsity choir members: Olivia Korte, Riley Stafford, Tori Klein, Lily Wu, Gable Hea, Bhavana Thota, Chandler Barksdale, Greer Crump, Sofia McGuire, Wells Weinberg, Mary Margaret Deering, Lucy Collins, Emma Lindwall, Cece Grosz, Apsaline Douglas, Abby Ott, Skylar Wilson, Julia Helton, Carmen Sarfatis, Emily McKeithen, Ellie Orr, Alexandra Yeager, Lucy Gruber, Sophie Hung, Ashley Turner, Claire DeJean, Caroline Thomas, Emily Mahmalji, Cullen Ciolfi, Ryan Rapuzzi, Jack Puckett, Brennan Davis, Carter Puckett, Jace Tucker, Ryan Douglass, Carrington Aytes, Sterling Sutcliffe, John Moss, Yutong Wang, Beck Lucas, Colby Hopkins, Andrew Ewing, Hudson Richey, Jordan Pierce, Will Giese, Adam Davidson, William Jackman, Charlie Craft, Augustus Vidal, Will Marshall, Preston Lane, Luke Sobolevitch, Matthew McDaniel, Morgan Gerlach, Cole Johnson, Bryn Klingaman, Alexis Mungioli, Diego Valle, and Catherine Zogg.