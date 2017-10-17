HPHS Students Honored for Academic Achievement

Forty HPHS seniors have been named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. In addition, nine students have been named National Hispanic Scholars.

The students will be honored at a special breakfast Nov. 13.



Commended students are those who placed among the top five percent of more than 1.6 million students who took the 2016 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. There are about 34,000 students in the U.S. who earned the commended distinction.

"Congratulations to our 40 National Merit Commended students and nine National Hispanic Scholars," HPHS Principal Walter Kelly said. "Beyond the sheer number of students being honored, each one of them has demonstrated high levels of academic achievement over many years and is involved in so many ways throughout our school. We are proud of them for what they have done, who they are, and that they represent our elementary, intermediate, middle, and high schools so well."

2018 Commended students:

Blake L. Barton

Samuel Bentley

William R. Cerny

Frank J. Cinatl

Michael C. Cochran

Lily C. Cormier

Kiersten Diercks

Peter J. Egenes

Will R. Elphingstone

Madison R. Fagan

Matthew R. Forbes

Victor F. Francisco

Avery R. Hall

Gabriella H. Hall

Julie A. Herrick

Claire C. Hockett

Cole T. Johnson

Cailin E. Jordan

Sophia Kanaan

Grant S. Kipp

Gabriel C. Kline

Megan J. Liu

Mia L. London

Andrew T. Lupton

Sarah T. Minto-Sparks

Noble Nash

Shelby D. Nelson

Leonora D. Owsley

Sarah E. Reedy

Nolan Roberts

Carmen E. Santiago-Urbauer

Randall Scarborough

Luke A. Schmit

Shaffin Siddiqui

Jackson P. Smith

Bhavana L. Thota

Brynn M. Weakley

Eric Zhang

Samuel S. Zhang

Kevin K. Zhou

In addition, the College Board's National Hispanic Recognition Program identified about 5,000 of the highest scoring students from a nationwide total of more than 250,000 high school juniors in the U.S. who took the PSAT/NMSQT and designated themselves as Hispanic/Latino.

2018 HPHS Hispanic Scholars: