HPHS Varsity Choirs Kick Off Holiday Season

The holidays are very busy and merry for the Highland Park High School varsity choirs.

In celebration of the holiday season, the HPHS Lads and Lassies performed at the Snider Plaza Tree Lighting on Nov. 19. Future L&L performances will take place at the Jackopierce Christmas Concert on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the McFarlin Auditorium, and at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Armstrong Tree Lighting.

In addition, the elite acapella ensemble group, Park Version, will have special holiday performances:

9:50 a.m. Nov. 30 at Armstrong Elementary

11:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at Hyer Elementary

4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Stanley Korshak

6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Northpark (Northcourt and Dillards)

11 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Delta Gamma Alum Luncheon at Royal Oaks Country Club

11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Bradfield Elementary

6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 the La Fiesta Holiday Party at the Belo Mansion

Dec. 21 at University Park Elementary (time to be determined.)

Other Park Version appearances are scheduled for several private parties and the Dallas Arboretum's holiday exhibition.

All HPHS choirs will be performing their Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the HPHS Auditorium.