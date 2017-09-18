HPISD aids schools affected by Hurricane Harvey

All seven HPISD schools have reached out to school districts in Southeast Texas to offer assistance after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Armstrong Elementary is accepting uniform donations throughout the month of September for distribution to students displaced by the hurricane who are now enrolled in Dallas ISD. Bradfield and University Park elementary schools hosted large supply drives for Houston-area schools, and accepted a wide range of items from toothbrushes to baby formula and nutrition bars.

UP kindergarten teacher Mary Londoff and her husband, Doug, rented a truck to help drive the donated supplies to Houston over the weekend.