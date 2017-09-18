HPISD aids schools affected by Hurricane Harvey

All seven HPISD schools have reached out to school districts in Southeast Texas to offer assistance after the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Armstrong Elementary is accepting uniform donations throughout the month of September for distribution to students displaced by the hurricane who are now enrolled in Dallas ISD. Bradfield and University Park elementary schools hosted large supply drives for Houston-area schools, and accepted a wide range of items from toothbrushes to baby formula and nutrition bars.
UP kindergarten teacher Mary Londoff and her husband, Doug, rented a truck to help drive the donated supplies to Houston over the weekend.
Hyer Elementary joined the Principals Helping Principals project and teamed up with Gregg Elementary in Houston ISD to offer support. The Huskies will sponsor an ongoing collection for school uniforms, school supplies, and gift cards. The fourth-grade Kindness Club is also assisting the relief effort by partnering with schools in Houston in need.
McCulloch Intermediate School and Highland Park Middle School hosted a backpack drive last weekend to support students displaced by Hurricane Harvey. More than 200 backpacks were donated. MIS is also raising funds for the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort, with more than $800 in collections so far. The HPMS Student Council collected $25 gift cards for teachers and students in the Houston/Rockport area, and more than $2,000 was raised in gift card donations.
HPHS is working with Northside HS in Houston ISD to provide support in a number of areas. An electronic fundraiser letter and a request from the Student Council and Community Service Council will be sent out to raise funds for Northside. Community service credit will also be given to students who donate to the cause. Several HPHS students who are members of the Young Men's Service League of Park Cities also held a supply drive for the hurricane victims, donating more than $3,000 in supplies to the American Red Cross.