HPISD Bond Update

With several projects under construction – or soon-to-be heading there – the full picture of Highland Park ISD’s $361.4 million renovation is coming into focus.

Passed by voters in 2015, the historic bond package allowed HPISD to build a new elementary school and raze and rebuild three lower schools; make technology upgrades and renovations at the district’s middle, intermediate, and high schools; and it paved the way for new athletic and parking complexes.

Here’s a snapshot of where the projects stand:

DESIGN PHASE

Bradfield Elementary

Summer 2018 - Summer 2019

Cost: $35.3 million

Construction is anticipated to begin this summer. The school’s Legacy Committee has started discussing ways to incorporate the charming feel of Bradfield in the rebuild and is working with the architects to recreate the school’s classic entrance. The rebuild will increase the school’s capacity while offering larger classrooms and flexible learning spaces, dedicated on-site parking for staff and improve traffic congestion in surrounding neighborhoods.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Armstrong Elementary

Fall 2017 - Fall 2018

Cost: $7.2 million

Construction on the renovation began in December, about five months behind schedule to secure more favorable pricing for the project, and to minimize the duration of construction and disruptions to the learning environment. However, school officials still project it will be completed on time, as per the initial projected schedule. A slight addition on the north side of the campus will add new music, art, and foreign-language classrooms, and expand administration space. Interior renovations will update the auditorium, create flex spaces, and enlarge classrooms.

McCulloch Intermediate School/Highland Park Middle School additions

June 2017 - Spring 2019

Cost: $39 million (combined)

Excavation has started on the parking garage and work continues on relocating the tennis court.

The overall project will increase classrooms and flex spaces at both the middle and intermediate school. Parking will be moved to a 200-space underground garage beneath the existing athletic field to the south of the school.

Athletics, administrative, and performing arts spaces will get significant renovations, including enlarged locker rooms.

Northwest Addition

December 2017 - Spring 2019

Cost: $22.2 million

Construction on the Northwest addition began in December. The project will expanded band, orchestra and choir halls, add 30 classrooms, four labs, two resource rooms, and two flex spaces. Construction on the parking lots and playfield near the high school also is underway.

University Park Elementary

Summer 2017 - Summer 2018

Cost: $34 million

Foundation walls are under construction, steel columns are being installed, and grade beams have been poured in the education wing of the building.

The rebuild will bring with it larger classrooms, flexible learning spaces, an area dedicated to large group instruction, increased active green space, and additional on-site parking. An added $1.5 million to the original budget brings with it increased parking from a 45-car garage to 90 spaces and a storm shelter.

Seay Tennis Center

Fall 2017 - Spring 2018

Cost: $4.8 million

Structural steel is beginning to be placed at the new tennis center, the storm sewer has been installed, and foundation piers and grade beams are completed.

CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN IN MAY



Multi-Use Building

Spring 2018 - Summer 2019

Cost: $20.2 million

The project is scheduled to stay in sequence with the construction completion date for the new Seay Center. Architects are continuing to finalize plans.

The new building replaces the existing Seay Tennis Center, and will house a new natatorium, as well as meeting rooms, locker rooms, and athletic offices.