HPISD PEC Announces Program Featuring Renowned Author

Co-author of two New York Times best-sellers, NurtureShock: New Thinking About Children and Top Dog: The Science of Winning and Losing, she has had an array of critical and commercial acclaim.

More on Merryman:

Merryman has taught Olympians how to perform better under pressure, and advised executives on building a winning culture. From keynotes to conference rooms, she has appeared at 180 venues.

In addition to cover stories for Newsweek and New York, she has written for The New York Times Magazine, Time, the Washington Post, The Guardian, Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, and many others.

Her media appearances include Charlie Rose, Tavis Smiley, Fox and Friends; Katie Couric, John Stossel, CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 and CNN Newsroom, HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Canada AM, BBC's World News and Sportshour, as well as NPR's On Point. She also once appeared with "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary with an on-air explanation of how science could predict his entrepreneurial success. Stephen Colbert devoted an entire segment of The Colbert Report to her take on kids and competition.

Her work has been cited in 130 academic journals and 417 books to date, and she has won nine awards, including the PEN Center USA Literary Award, AAAS Award for Science Journalism, an Audie, and two Clarions.

An attorney, Merryman previously served as a speechwriter and in other positions in the Clinton Administration. She lives in LA and has directed a small all-volunteer tutoring program for inner-city kids since 1999.