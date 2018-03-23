HPISD Shows Off 2018-2019 Cheer Squad

Highland Park High School has announced the 2018-2019 cheerleader squads and Scotsman.

Tryouts were held March 8.

Congratulations to the following students:

Varsity

Row 1: Eleanor Scott, Lily Overton, Aerin Roberts, Ella Brown, Susie Cortesano, Katherine Downing, Stella Rose Graham (Not Pictured: Sidney Stamm)

Row 2: Shelby Hammack, Lauren Bailey, Sarah Klein, Alexandra Yeager, Mason McNeely, Tatum Meeks

Row 3: Caroline Massey, Tatum Sowden, Katherine Kraft, Sarah Womble, Meg Ruk, Alysa Lindblom

Row 4: Avery Besson, Sara Carlisle, Caroline Reed, Kaitlyn Ballard, Olivia Briggs, Ally Wilder

Scotsmen

Row 1: Nicholas Imhof and Preston Newhouse

Row 2: Parker Seale and Cameron Wilson

Row 3: Jack Phipps



Junior Varsity

Row 1: Mere Arden Helbing, Gabby Ross, Sophie Minick, Lindsey Bailey, Annabelle Miller

Row 2: Elizabeth Liston, Madison Storer, AnnaCatherine Miller, Alli Barge, Mary Allison Hegi

Row 3: Madison Muncy, Delaney McBee, Molly Willey, Maddy Ross, Noel Briner



Freshmen

Row 1: Grace Newhouse, Anna Denman, Mary Kate Henson, Lucy Needleman, Ava Williams

Row 2: Christina Diehl, Mallory Richardson, Riley Rieman, Sterling Willis, Ali Reardon

Row 3: Chloe Briner, Mary Frances Jones, Kennedy Downing, Peyton Sutcliffe, Meg Lochausen



Sparking Scots

Row 1 Ashley Eakin, Sally Smith, Andrea Raiff, Sarah Salaiz, Rachel Frederick, Emily Morrow

Row 2 Caroline Beverly, Grace Green, McKay Parker, Lily Nussbaum, Lindsey Haag, Sydney Eason

Row 3 Caroline Malone, Margaret Chambless, Brynnley Beckman, Julia Helton, Elizabeth Eason, Jordan Ott, and Sponsor: Mary-Kyle McDonald