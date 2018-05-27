HPISD STEAM Instructional Coach named Director of Moody Advanced Professional Studies

HPISD STEAM Instructional Coach Michael Warren has been named the new Director of Moody Advanced Professional Studies (MAPS).

Warren started with HPHS in 2011 before becoming a STEAM instructional coach with the district in 2017. He holds a Master's Degree in Visual Communications and is currently enrolled in a Principal Certification program with an expected completion of August 2018.

The MAPS Center, which will begin in the fall of 2019, will provide opportunities for HPHS juniors and seniors to combine traditional coursework with collegiate-level classes and hands-on experience from industry experts in the fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts, mathematics, and business.

"One of Michael's roles will be to develop relationships and partnerships with colleges and industry professionals who can serve as mentors and guest lecturers to students," Executive Director of the Moody Innovation Institute Dr. Geoffrey Orsak said. "His work coordinating teachers with business and academic leaders will help ensure that students who participate in MAPS get deep exposure to the professions while they are still in high school."

The Moody Advanced Professional Studies Center will be located within Highland Park High School. Original funding for the program was made possible by the $5.6 million STEAM grant from The Moody Foundation.

"I am honored to be selected to lead this new and inspiring program," Warren said. "Moody Advanced Professional Studies will give students tangible applicability of the content they learn in their classes while building meaningful relationships with industry leaders and business professionals from our very own community."