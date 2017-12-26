HPISD Trustees Jim Hitzelberger, Lee Michael Seek Re-election

HPISD board president Jim Hitzelberger and board secretary Lee Michaels have announced that they will run for re-election May 5.

“Lee and I wish to continue our service to the school district as we work through many significant renovations and improvements to our schools,” Hitzelberger said. “There is still much work to be done.”

Both Michaels and Hitzelberger are long-time residents of the community. The Hitzelberger family is now in its fourth generation in the school district.

Hitzelberger is a Dallas attorney and mediator. He first joined the board in 2009 and has served in various capacities, including vice president and chairman of the Facilities Committee. Prior to joining the board, he served as a member of the Finance Committee and the Superintendent Search Focus Group.

A member of the HP Class of 1974, he has also served as president of the Highland Park High School Alumni Association. He was elected president of the board in 2017. Hitzelberger is married to Laurie and he has three college-age sons who are HPHS graduates.

“It is important to me to help finish out the vision of our community from the major 2015 bond election,” Hitzelberger said. “I grew up here and raised my sons here and feel a strong tie to the traditions of our community and our school district.”

Michaels, a retired attorney and past PTA president, is serving her third year on the board after being elected in 2015.

In addition to serving as board secretary, she serves as Education Services liaison, PTA liaison, board rep on the Park Cities Behavioral Health Awareness Task Force and serves with trustee Tom Sharpe on the community-based Technology Education Committee. Michaels and her husband, Paul, have two daughters who are graduates of Highland Park High School.

“It is an honor to serve as a trustee,” Michaels said. “I look forward to continuing my service as we stand on the cusp of an historic time in our district – exciting updates to our facilities, a renewed focus on every student every day and the opportunity to make our amazing district even better.”