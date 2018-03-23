Hyer, Bradfield Welcomes Community Into School

Two Highland Park ISD elementary schools are inviting community members to an open house.

Hyer Elementary is opening its doors to the community one final time before the students and staff transition to the newest elementary campus for the 2018-19 school year.

The special open house is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. April 12.

According to HPISD district officials, the open house will be a come-and-go event, and community members are invited to tour the school, visit classrooms and take photos. Former Hyer teachers, staff and students are invited to the cafeteria for a special reunion at 5 p.m.

"We're looking forward to the opportunity to welcome Hyer alums, former Hyer teachers, and community members to walk our halls and visit our school one more time," Hyer Principal Jeremy Gilbert said. "We hope everyone can join us to remember and honor our proud Husky tradition."

Bradfield Elementary is inviting the community to celebrate the campus with a similar send-off celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. April 22.

"I am excited to invite former Bradfield students, teachers and our dedicated community members to tour the campus during our Open House," Bradfield Principal Regina Dumar said. "I know this campus means so much to so many people, and it will be a special experience as everyone walks through the Bradfield hallways one final time. Our students and faculty are looking forward to continuing the journey of learning and traditions while we anxiously await our new Bradfield Elementary in 2019."