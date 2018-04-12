‘Just Drive’ App

SMU junior Neha Husein developed a solution to stop drivers from texting while driving – an app called “Just Drive,” which awards points to drivers who lock their phones while driving. Those points can be redeemed for coupons for free food, drinks and merchandise.

Husein presented her app to industry leaders at Austin’s South by Southwest Interactive Festival.

Husein has already won $1,000 for her 90-second pitch of the app at SMU’s 2017 Big Ideas pitch contest. She plans to launch the app in September of 2018.