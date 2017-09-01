Lamplighter School Opens Innovation Lab

The Lamplighter School on Friday morning celebrated its new Innovation Lab, the second of two new buildings to open at the school during 2017. Lamplighter’s new barn opened in the spring.

Both buildings were designed by award-winning architect Marlon Blackwell, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, school officials said.

Joan Hill, head of school, introduced the features of the Innovation Lab building: woodworking studio, robotics and maker-space, environmental science classroom, early childhood science classroom, project room, and teaching kitchen.