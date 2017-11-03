Mad for Plaid Campaign Benefits Entire District

Mad For Plaid, the annual giving campaign hosted by the Highland Park Education Foundation and PTAs, is underway. Mad For Plaid benefits every campus in HPISD, and the gifted dollars are vital to help support teacher salaries, technology upgrades and classroom supplies.

Due to a funding gap created by the state's current finance system, HPISD is dependent on donations to Mad For Plaid. In fact, the HPISD budget is built each year with the expectation that five percent will be filled by Mad For Plaid donations.

Funds collected during Mad For Plaid are not subject to recapture by the state, and 100 percent of the money stays in the district to benefit students and staff.

Mad For Plaid is the only district-wide fundraiser benefiting every child in every school in HPISD. For more information or to donate online, visit www.hpef.org/mad-forplaid