McCulloch Students Sell Cookies for Charity



Fifth and sixth-grade students from McCulloch Intermediate School presented the SPCA with a check for $540 this past weekend.

The students worked on an event called "Kindness Cookies" throughout the month of February to raise money for a local charity by sending cookies to others as a “thank you” for being a good friend, and as an act of kindness towards others.

To determine the recipient, students first researched local charities and created persuasive presentations. The presentations were then given in the auditorium and students voted on which charity to support. The decision was the SPCA.

From there, students collaborated to make advertisements to market the event, sold pre-orders for the cookies before school and during lunch, baked the cookies after school one day, iced the cookies, assembled and packaged the cookies, and then delivered them.