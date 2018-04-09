Oil Sketch Purchased

The Meadows Museum at SMU has acquired an oil sketch by Valencian artist Vicente López y Portaña, Charles IV and His Family Honored by the University of Valencia (1802). The museum purchase is a tribute to the late curator of the museum, Nicole Atzbach, who died of cancer in 2017. The sketch will go on display in the museum galleries in late spring.

The museum is home to one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of Spanish art outside of Spain. The collection spans from the 10th to the 21st centuries.