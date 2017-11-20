Plant a Tree, Learn a Lesson

With golden shovels in hand, Hyer Elementary School third-graders helped plant a new tree in University Park.

City Manager Robbie Corder told the students they’d be able to look out their classroom window for years to come and watch the live oak they planted at Smith Park continue to grow.

Since creating the Trees for Town program in 1982, more than 3900 trees have been planted across the city, University Park Mayor Olin Lane said.

“Thank you for coming out, and I know you’re going to get dirty,” he told the students, who didn’t seem to mind as they eagerly took turns shoveling piles of fresh dirt.

The city has partnered with area schools for the past seven or eight years to plant a tree on Arbor Day, community information officer Steve Mace said.

“Arbor Day gives the city the opportunity to engage with students in an interactive and fun way,” he said. “It’s a meaningful experience for the kids on two levels. The event underscores why trees are so beneficial, and for years to come they can proudly say, I helped plant that.”