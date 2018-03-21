Three Points Residents Voiced About HPISD Elementary School Rebuilds



Park Cities residents showed up in droves for Tuesday's Highland Park ISD board meeting to voice concerns over plans to rebuild elementary schools throughout the district.

Here are three notes from the meeting:

The likelihood for the elementary schools to be three stories was a sore subject for residents at the meeting. A YouTube video on the HPISD website shows a rendering of the proposed three-story building, but many residents claimed they were unaware of the district’s plan to make the school that size, and felt misled by the website. Resident Nathan Wood: “Ask yourself this – would anyone in this neighborhood have agreed to a three-story school if they knew that was going to be the final outcome?” Other issues brought to light by the residents included the lack of surrounding parking space, the decrease of property values, architecture history, and other proposed plans for Bradfield and Hyer. Residents claim that the district website does not do an adequate job preparing the community for possible construction plans. Even though the bond has already passed, several residents asked the school board to “rethink” their final plans for the new schools and keep with the aesthetic designs and neighborhood-feel of the surrounding buildings.