Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) hosted the “Under the Moonlight” Gala presented by LiquidAgents at The Pavilion at the Belo Mansion on April 7. The honorary chairs for this year’s benefit were Susan and David Rosenberg, while Christine Cook and Cecilie Holman co-chaired.

The Pavilion at the historic Belo Mansion served as the elegant backdrop for the party with its 17-foot barrel vault ceiling, and alabaster chandeliers and sconces. The band The After Party played as guests cavorted in cocktail attire and dancing shoes enjoying the evening’s signature cocktail, the Moonlight Mule. The menu featured southern flavors like white cheddar cheese grits, beef tenderloin with Cajun shrimp, and a delectable family-recipe bread putting. A live auction featured trips to the Kentucky Derby, Aspen, Vermont and the Four Seasons Punta Mita; a luxury suite at a Rangers game; and an LA getaway to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Since 2006, “Under the Moonlight” has raised more than $2,000,000 for RMHD, which serves families with seriously ill or injured children who are receiving treatment in the Dallas area by providing them with a home-away-from-home. Over RMHD’s 37-year history, it has hosted over 38,000 families with compassionate family-centered care. Although RMHD asks guest families to contribute only $15 per night, no family is ever turned away for an inability to pay.