Under the Moonlight Gala

-
Jill Cumnock, Cecilie Holman, Susan and David Rosenberg, Christine Cook, and Diane Fullingim. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Christine Cook and Cecilie Holman. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Ann and Doug Smellage. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Sheldon Arora and Morgan Miller. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Myles and Marty Kelley with Bill and Susanne Bancroft. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Patrick and Lorry Wallace. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Pat Staudt and Michelle Clark. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Nathan and Katie Walters. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Michelle and Bob Rickman. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Ashleigh and Robbie Kinney with Amanda and Matt Chance. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Brent Christopher with Sally and George Dutter. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Caroline Gehan, Natalie Dossett, and Heather Cooper. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Jamie Sowa, April Cook, and Holly Wittorf. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
David and Lura Barnes. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Deette Peters, Yu Lee Hotchkiss, Caroline Gehan, Natalie Dossett, Heather Cooper, Meredith Clavenna, and Eleanor Durham. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Gretchen and Reiner Brasch, Wendy Walker, and Cecilie Holman. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Kelly and Annell Williams with Diane and John Brooks. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Lauren and Nathan Jacks. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Martha Barnes, Tom and Linda Zimmerman, and Dennis Barnes. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Mike and Lori Skinner, Megan Lee, and Rachel and Wally Devereaux. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Dr. Dale and Jean Fuller. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Trinh and Trinh Tran with Michelle and Karl Taft. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Susan Griffiths, Melinda Emmons, and Becky Mills. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Steve and Mimi Skapek, Lisa Bork, and Jeff Vawrinek. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Shack Heppes and Kathryn Kopp. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Gary and Carmen Barrett. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Jane and Terry Smith. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Jan and Tom Daulton with Amy and Travis Houstoun. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Jim and Kaari Wicklund with Jay and Sue Wagley. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Plamen and Linda Jordanoff. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Randy Cockrill and Jennifer Stalkup with Rachel and Prentiss Cutshaw. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Stephen and Marina Tyler. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Cooper Eddy and Amanda Melser. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Honorary Chairs Susan and David Rosenberg. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Christine and Chris Cook. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Diane Fullingim and Bob Wood. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Izzy and Rachel Nosnik. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
John and Alecia Jenkins with Sylvia and Jeff Chavez. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
John and Nicole Rafferty with Christine and Bill Quinn. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Kris and Jill Cumnock. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Myles and Marty Kelley with Jim and Bonnie Jones. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Roger and Carol Sloan, Diane Fullingim, and Bob Wood. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Theresa Remek and Whitney Newell. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Under the Moonlight, Tablescape. (Photo: Bret Redman)
-
Under the Moonlight, Toasting Southern Style. (Photo: Bret Redman)