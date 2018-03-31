Ursuline Choirs to Perform at Vatican

Ursuline Academy’s choirs will sing at the Vatican in December.

“This is the pinnacle—to share our gift of music in a setting such as St. Peters Basilica,” music teacher Jane Chambers said. “This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Ursuline is scheduled to perform during the Mass of the Holy Innocents on Dec. 28. The choirs will also perform in Rome and Florence.

Ursuline submitted an application and music recording to the Vatican music office before Christmas with the liturgical musical calendar scheduled to be announced by the end of January.

Ursuline received a call from Monsignor Pablo Colino, canon and chapel master emeritus of St. Peter’s Basilica, on Jan. 30. Colino, who personally reviewed the audition submission, was impressed by Ursuline’s repertoire and musicality, Chambers said.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be invited and to represent Ursuline Academy of Dallas at the Vatican,” Chambers said.