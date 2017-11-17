Highlander Band Scores Top 10 Ranking

The Highlander Band returned from its first trip to the UIL State Marching Band contest with a top 10 ranking after advancing to the finals during competition in November at the San Antonio Alamodome.

The band finished the season ranked 10th out of 250 5A bands in the state, Highland Park ISD officials announced.

The 140-member Highlander Band was one of the smallest to compete in the state contest and was by far the smallest band to advance to finals competition, school officials said.

“This band has far exceeded anything we could have dreamed of at the beginning of the season,” said Reagan Brumley, director of instrumental music for HPISD and director of the Highlander Band.

The band’s wedding -themed marching show, “I Do,” was inspired by the 30-plus-year marriage of the parents of Corey Parks, an assistant director of bands for Highland Park High School.

Brumley collaborated with James LaBrecque, an assistant director of bands and director of percussion for the Highlander Band, and Danny Martinez, color guard director for both HPHS and Highland Park Middle School, to design the show.

“As I had the opportunity to witness the Highlander Band’s performance at state this year, I was humbly proud of what the students, directors, and parents were able to accomplish,” HPHS Principal Walter Kelly said.