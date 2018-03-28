Year of the Scotty Dog?

Observing the Chinese New Year has become a tradition at Highland Park High School with the Asian Student Association organizing the annual celebration of the turn of the lunar calendar.

This year’s event, marking the beginning of the Year of the Dog in February, brought together Chinese language students, other members of the languages other than English (LOTE) department, and administrators.

Former Highland Park Middle School drama teacher Susan McCormick spoke about her visit to Beijing, and participants enjoyed dumplings, egg rolls, mandarin oranges, pork skewers, fried cream cheese crab wontons, and wonton chips.

“My friends and I had a great time at the Chinese New Year celebration,” association member Jason Lin said. “We learned a lot about Chinese cultural traditions and had a lot of fun playing Chinese checkers.”