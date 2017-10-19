2017 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala

by · October 19, 2017

  • 2017 DSO Gala Chair Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    2017 DSO Gala Chair Lisa Cooley
  • Barbara and Don Daseke. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Barbara Daseke, Don Daseke
  • Bill and Shirley McIntyre. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Bill McIntyre, Shirley McIntyre 1
  • Clay and Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Clay Cooley, Lisa Cooley (Gala Chairs)
  • Clay Cooley, Margaret McDermott, Lisa Cooley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Clay Cooley, Margaret McDermott, Lisa Cooley
  • Diane and Hal Brierley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Diane Brierley, Hal Brierley
  • DSO Interim President & CEO Michelle Miller Burns. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    DSO Interim President & CEO Michelle Miller Burns4
  • Fanchon and Howard Hallam. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Fanchon Hallam, Howard Hallam
  • Fehmi and Elizabeth Karahan. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Fehmi Karahan, Elizabeth Karahan2
  • Dallas Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Jaap Van Zweden. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Jaap Van Zweden13
  • Joe Hubach and Colleen O'Connor. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Joe Hubach, Colleen O'Connor
  • Kara and Randall Goss. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Kara Goss, Randall Goss
  • The 2017 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    KBP_0485
  • Key and Katherine Coker. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Key Coker, Katherine Coker1
  • Lissa Wagner, Bill Gau, and Sherwood Wagner. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Lissa Wagner, Bill Gau, Sherwood Wagner
  • Mark Porter and Anne Davidoson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Mark Porter, Anne Davidoson
  • Dallas Mayor, Mike Rawlings and his wife, Micki Rawlings. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Mayor Mike Rawlings and Micki Rawlings
  • Michelle Miller Burns, Jaap van Zweden, and Sanjiv Yajnik. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Michelle Miller Burns, Jaap van Zweden, Sanjiv Yajnik
  • Nancy Nasher and David J. Haemisegger. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Nancy Nasher, David J. Haemisegger
  • Pat and Charles McEvoy. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Pat McEvoy, Charles McEvoy
  • Rhonda and Fraser Marcus. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Rhonda Marcus, Fraser Marcus
  • Roger and Marena Gault. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Roger Gault, Marena Gault
  • Ross and Margot Perot. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Ross Perot, Margot Perot
  • Shaw Henry, Robert Grenfell, Javier Burkle, Mason McCleskey, and Graeme Ross. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Shaw Henry, Robert Grenfell, Javier Burkle, Mason McCleskey, Graeme Ross
  • Sheila and Jody Grant. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Sheila Grant, Jody Grant
  • Wendy and Boyd Messman. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Wendy Messman, Boyd Messman
  • World-renowned cellist, Yo-Yo Ma. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Yo Yo Ma1
  • World-renowned cellist, Yo-Yo Ma. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Yo Yo Ma14
  • Yo-Yo Ma, Jaap Van Zweden and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    Yo-Yo Ma_PV_0008
  • Table arrangements for the After-Party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    YoYoMa_0020
  • Guest enjoy cocktails, savories, and desserts at the After-Party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    YoYoMa_0608
  • The After-Party for the 2017 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala. (Photo: Kristina Bowman Photography)
    YoYoMa_0655

