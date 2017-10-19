On Sept. 16, Dallas’s most charitable gathered at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for the 2017 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala. The black-tie evening began with a cocktail reception followed by an extravagant dinner in the beautifully decorated Meyerson lobby. Following the seated dinner, guests moved to the Eugene McDermott Concert Hall to enjoy a performance by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra with world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, conducted by Jaap van Zweden, who begins his final season as Music Director of the DSO.

Guests were welcomed by DSO Interim President & CEO Michelle Miller Burns and 2017 Gala Chairs Lisa and Clay Cooley (who recognized the Gala Host Committee and After-Party Committee). Chairman of the Dallas Symphony Association Board of Governors Joseph F. Hubach took to the stage to recognize Gala Honorary Chair Margaret McDermott and her long-time contributions to the DSO and the Dallas community at large.