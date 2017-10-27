2017 Jade Ball

by · October 27, 2017

  • Decorations for the Jade Ball. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    8K0A6498
  • The Jade Ball. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    8K0A6508
  • Jill VanGorden, Elaine Jin, Rob VanGorden, and William Tsao. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    8K0A6623
  • Nazia Ahmed and Robert Weatherly. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    8K0A6626
  • Mimi Sterling, Eshna Young, Jin Min, and Jenni Feist. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    8K0A6648
  • Chris Bhatti, Annette Watkins, Veronica Lewis, and Sarah Jackson. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    8K0A6653
  • Beijing opera singer, Lucy Xu. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    8K0A6709
  • Trammell S. Crow with Mary and Dr. Charles Ku. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS1_4881
  • Trammell S. Crow, Lynn McBee, and Allan McBee. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS1_4882
  • Charles Ellis, Jane McGarry, and Michael Cain. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS1_4924
  • Amy Hofland, Mina Chang, and Jake Harryman. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS1_4953
  • Mimi and Rich Sterling. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS1_5016
  • Beckey Fuller, Tatiana Smith, Alexa Parra, and Monica Santos. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS1_5032
  • Annette Watkins and Veronica Lewis. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS1_5037
  • Center pieces for the Jade Ball. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS1_5041
  • Lynn McBe and Robert Weatherly. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS1_6814
  • Hannah Fang and Sean Liew. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1108
  • Krystal Sarna and Derek Brooks. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1318
  • Stephanie Seay, Lana Constantine, Kay Wood, and Hope Schultze. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1342
  • Steve Andrews, Tracy Rathbun, Kent Rathbun, Yolanda Banks, and Darell Freelan. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1487
  • Chris Bhatti, Sarah Jackson, and Seth Williams. (Photo: Can Turkyilmaz)
    TS2_1622

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Fri 27

Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium

September 22 @ 7:30 pm - October 29 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 27

Ghouls and Graveyards

October 13 @ 7:30 pm - October 29 @ 1:30 pm
Fri 27

William Cannings: Vetted

October 14 @ 11:00 am - November 11 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 27

Charlotte Smith: Dreamscape

October 14 @ 11:00 am - November 11 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 27

Tom Holland: Birds and Water

October 27 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm