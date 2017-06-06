2017 St. Jude Kick Off Party

Meghan McCollum, Gretchen Darby, and Kristianna Marie at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)

Airib and Eddie Sweis, Dwayne and Jen Carter, and George Tadros at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)

Abra and Robert Garrett at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)

Alan and Pennie Marshall with Nate Cavender at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)

Carole and Scott Murray at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)

Mary Bryan, Airib Sweis, and Jen Carter at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)

Holly and Doug Brooks at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Susan Owens and Becky Schutz at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Kim Carlton, Scott Robertson, and Sarah Williams at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Jenni Deaton, Leslie Mauck, and Elio Castanuela at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Lauren and Brian Bollich at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Luke Lagera, David Burch, and Jeff Jones at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Abra and Robert Garrett at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Bonne Whittaker and Kathy Fairbanks with Julie and Chris Halverson at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Elle, Brooke, and St. Jude Patient Reid Conley at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Cindy Feld, George Tadros, Dwayne Carter, Eddie Sweis, and George Bryan at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Bee Yancey, Laurie Graham King, and Marzia Prince at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Judi and Chris Moore at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Ryan and Buffy Wehner with Casey Christian and Cody Blake at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Tom and Stacey Sullivan Hall with Doug Brooks at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Chris and Sarah Williams at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Nancy Dennis with John and Holly Brooks at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Holly Brooks, Evelyn Walsh, and Cindy Feld at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

John and Patty Jo Turner with Susan Owens at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)

Marian Bryan with Stacey and Diane Simon at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)