2017 St. Jude Kick Off Party

by · June 6, 2017

  • Meghan McCollum, Gretchen Darby, and Kristianna Marie at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    BB6O9389
  • Airib and Eddie Sweis, Dwayne and Jen Carter, and George Tadros at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    BB6O9412
  • Abra and Robert Garrett at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    BB6O9414
  • Alan and Pennie Marshall with Nate Cavender at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    BB6O9428
  • Carole and Scott Murray at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    BB6O9437
  • Mary Bryan, Airib Sweis, and Jen Carter at the kick off party. (Photo: Bob Manzano)
    BB6O9478
  • Holly and Doug Brooks at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9413
  • Susan Owens and Becky Schutz at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9450
  • Kim Carlton, Scott Robertson, and Sarah Williams at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9456
  • Jenni Deaton, Leslie Mauck, and Elio Castanuela at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9473
  • Lauren and Brian Bollich at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9475
  • Luke Lagera, David Burch, and Jeff Jones at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9514
  • Abra and Robert Garrett at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9519
  • Bonne Whittaker and Kathy Fairbanks with Julie and Chris Halverson at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9525
  • Elle, Brooke, and St. Jude Patient Reid Conley at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9539
  • Cindy Feld, George Tadros, Dwayne Carter, Eddie Sweis, and George Bryan at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9569
  • Bee Yancey, Laurie Graham King, and Marzia Prince at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9610
  • Judi and Chris Moore at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9799
  • Ryan and Buffy Wehner with Casey Christian and Cody Blake at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9823
  • Tom and Stacey Sullivan Hall with Doug Brooks at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9444
  • Chris and Sarah Williams at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9462
  • Nancy Dennis with John and Holly Brooks at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9497
  • Holly Brooks, Evelyn Walsh, and Cindy Feld at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9614
  • John and Patty Jo Turner with Susan Owens at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9766
  • Marian Bryan with Stacey and Diane Simon at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9784
  • Marian Bryan, Valeria Jones, and Brooke Conley at the kick off party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_9836

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« June 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Tue 06

The Archives at Bridwell Library

June 1 - June 30
Tue 06

“Buddha Goes Punk” by Metis Atash Exhibit at Samuel Lynne Galleries

June 1 - June 24
Tue 06

Bridwell Library Exhibition: Devotional Printing in France, Seventeenth through Nineteenth Centuries

June 1 - August 25
Tue 06

410 Line Dancers Weekly Line Dance Class

June 1, 2017 @ 6:00 pm - June 1, 2018 @ 8:00 pm
Tue 06

Block Party and Summer Spectacular

June 4 @ 5:00 pm - June 7 @ 8:00 pm