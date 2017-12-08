On Nov. 16, the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, DIFFA/Dallas, hosted its 22nd Holiday Wreath Collection at the Fashion Industry Gallery to ring in the holiday season. The holiday spirit was in full swing at this year’s event. Guests mixed and mingled amongst 60 one-of-a-kind wreaths, works of art and curated accessories displayed beautifully throughout the Vintage White Christmas themed space.

Guests had the opportunity to bid on the unique and festive wreaths, extraordinary auction packages, and also have first dibs on the most valuable tables for House of DIFFA: Alter Ego, while enjoying hors d’ oeuvres and drinks.

DIFFA is one of the largest and most successful fundraising organizations aiding HIV/AIDS with chapters in Dallas, New York, Chicago, Kansas City, San Francisco and Seattle. The Dallas chapter, formed in 1984, is one of the largest HIV/AIDS organizations in Texas that provides funding to local HIV/AIDS Service Organizations within our community.