22nd Holiday Wreath Collection

by · December 8, 2017

  • Andria Jackson and Nicole Collins. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Andria Jackson, Nicole Collins
  • Catherine and Collin Luba. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Catherine Luba, Collin Luba
  • Cesar Aragon, Tricia Kanewske, Nestor Eduardo Estrada, and Hunter Youngblood. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Cesar Aragon, Tricia Kanewske, Nestor Eduardo Estrada, Hunter Youngblood (1)
  • Chad Collom, LeeAnne Locken, and Steve Kemble. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Chad Collom, LeeAnne Locken, Steve Kemble (1)
  • Chandler Foreman and Joy Venturini Bianchi. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Chandler Foreman, Joy Venturini Bianchi (1)
  • Charles Collie and Wade Nicolas. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Charles Collie, Wade Nicolas
  • Christi and Wade Nicolas. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Christi Nicolas, Wade Nicolas (1)
  • Darin Kunz, Clint Bradley, Rhonda Sargant, and Lee Borchert. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Darin Kunz, Clint Bradley, Rhonda Sargant, Lee Borchert (1)
  • Debra Nelson and Angela Choquette. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Debra Nelson, Angela Choquette (1)
  • Densil Adams and Karena Chisolm. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Densil Adams, Karena Chisolm (1)
  • Eduardo Gamez and Mahognie Gaston. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Eduardo Gamez, Mahognie Gaston
  • Edward and Loren Franco. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Edward Franco, Loren Franco (1)
  • Jeanette and Jenny Anchonado. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Jeanette Anchonado, Jenny Anchonado (1)
  • Joel Baldazo, Christopher Meinders, and Reesh Ismail. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Joel Baldazo. Christopher Meinders, Reesh Ismail
  • Justin Stafford and Neil Patel. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Justin Stafford, Neil Patel (1)
  • Kyle and Logan Shiels. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Kyle Shiels, Logan Shiels (1)
  • Mark Mayland and Noel Rodriguez. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Mark Mayland, Noel Rodriguez (1)
  • Matthew Ramirez and Ronak Assadi. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Matthew Ramirez, Ronak Assadi
  • Monica Santos, Darin Kunz, and Lucrecia Waggoner. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Monica Santos, Darin Kunz, Lucrecia Waggoner (1)
  • Phillip Murrell, Robert Forrest, and Gene Taylor. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Phillip Murrell, Robert Forrest, Gene Taylor
  • Rhiannon Lee and Simona Beal. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Rhiannon Lee, Simona Beal
  • Rhonda Sargent Chambers with Brittney and Jason Oleniczak. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Rhonda Sargent Chambers, Brittney Oleniczak, Jason Oleniczak
  • Stephanie Briggs and Bonita Doyle. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Stephanie Briggs, Bonita Doyle (1)
  • Tom and Carol Hatton. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Tom Hatton, Carol Hatton
  • Toni Miller and Jan Nealey. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Toni Miller, Jan Nealey (2)
  • Trent Brady, Michael Shippy, and Yaakob Davis. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Trent Brady, Michael Shippy, Yaakob Davis (1)
  • Tricia Kanewske, Tricia Sims, and Amy Van Cleave. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Tricia Kanewske, Tricia Sims, Amy Van Cleave (1)
  • One of the wreaths from the 2017 Holiday Wreath Collection. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Wreath2017-0237WEB
  • Zachary Ripp, Reed Robertson, and Hayes Callaway. (Photo: Thomas Garza and Joseph Brewster)
    Zachary Ripp, Reed Robertson, Hayes Callaway (1)

