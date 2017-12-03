32nd Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon

Nov. 10 in downtown Dallas proved to be a busy day of celebration, honoring individuals who have made a positive difference in the lives of so many others. As Veteran’s Day parade participants lined up along the south side of the Hyatt Regency Dallas, volunteers, funders, foundations, business, nonprofit and community leaders entered the front doors on the east side for The Greater Dallas Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) 32nd annual luncheon “It’s Our Tomorrow,” celebrating Dallas’ National Philanthropy Day. The annual event brings together area to honor many of this city’s finest who give selflessly in support of numerous worthy causes.

For the first time this year, the luncheon featured a keynote speaker. Jason Lee, Esq., general counsel, AFP International, who spoke about the impact of charity and philanthropy. Lee represents over 33,000 individuals and organizations that raise more than $115 billion in charitable contributions every year around the world for countless causes.

The Greater Dallas Chapter of AFP was among the first to begin celebrating National Philanthropy Day in 1981. AFP Chapters involve more than 28,000 individuals in celebrating philanthropy each year.