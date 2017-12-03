32nd Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon

by · December 3, 2017

  • Kit Sawers, Doug Murray, and Carole Murray. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0326
  • Tim Adair, Karen Katz, and Kevin Hurst. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0346
  • Keynote Speaker Jason Lee. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0511
  • Mary Freeman, Sandra Estess, and Jay McCauley. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0549
  • Mary Freeman, Kathleen Gibson and Julie and Ken Hersh. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0559
  • Mary Freeman, Karen Katz and Deborah Montonen. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0563
  • Mary Freeman, Pagett Gosslee and John Roppolo. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0567
  • Mary Freeman, Micah Pinson, Stephanie Brigger and Scott Murray. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0573
  • Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, Micah Pinson and master of ceremonies, Scott Murray. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0613
  • Mary Freeman and David Rosenberg with Karen, Jordan, Adam, and Shannon Simmons. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0736
  • Andrea Haag, with Adam, Lauren, Jordan, Karen, and Shannon Simmons, with Blake Miller. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0006
  • Jessica Llanes and Jessica Kaszynski. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0033
  • Karen Waller, Dini Spheris, Lynn McBee, Sheridan Joselyn, and Dini Spheris. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0049
  • William Bryant, Jan Murfield, and Paul Dunne. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0057
  • Chris Clark, Scotty Landry, and Erin Michel. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0059
  • Jay McCauley, Sandra Estess, and Doug Hawthorne. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0063
  • Gae Whitener and Lynn McBee. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0068
  • Kristen Kelley, Charlie Myer, and Sheridan Joselyn. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0081
  • Chris Clark and Jeanie Wyatt. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0083
  • Stephanie Brigger, Micah Pinson, Angela Pinson, Richard Pinson, and Mike Stimpson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0088
  • Stephanie Brigger, Micah Pinson, and Mike Stimpson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0099
  • Gae Whitener, Lynn McBee, and Carole Rylander. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0104
  • Ami Doshi, Elizabeth Liser, and Amelia White. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0108
  • John Roppolo and Pagett Gosslee. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0115
  • Jim Nadalini, Shannon Nadalini, Pagett Gosslee, and Mike Gosslee. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0118
  • Jeanie Wyatt, Elizabeth Hickman, Cathy Hoover, and Barbara Dickson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0132
  • Kathleen Gibson with Ken and Julie Hersh. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0136
  • Jesse Jackson, Murphy Cheathum, and Colin Boddicker. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0154
  • Janet Rice and Elizabeth Selzer. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0157
  • Kevin Hurst and Deborah Montonen. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0180
  • Award Recipients, Ken and Julie Hersh, Karen Simmons, Pagett Gosslee, Micah Pinson, Lynn McBee, Kevin Hurst and Sandra and Henry Estess. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0198
  • Stan Shipley and Jeanie Wyatt. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0212
  • The awards for the 32nd Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0218
  • Nancy and Ben West. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0229
  • Dr. David Birch, Dr. Eileen Birch, and Vanessa Peterson. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0232
  • Andy McCarthy, Jean Buys, and Lynn Mahurin. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0234
  • Mary Freeman, Jason Lee, and Holly Miori. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0247
  • Jeff Smith, David Scullin, and Dr. Madhukar Trivedi. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0249
  • Shawn Wills and Jennifer Arthur. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    KBP_0314

