32nd Annual Presentation Ball Introductions

by · March 17, 2018

  • 2018 Debutantes and Honor Guard. (Photos: James French)
    1 debs & HG
  • Honorary Chairs Kenny and Lisa Troutt. (Photos: James French)
    2 Troutt
  • Eleanor Bond, Kay Weeks, Mari Epperson, Lori Routh, Rene’ Edwards, Nancy Labadie, Melissa Lewis, and Kim Brannon. (Photos: James French)
    3 committee
  • Kim Noltemy, Mari Epperson, and Lori Routh. (Photos: James French)
    4 noltemy-epperson-routh
  • Grant Troutt with Catherine, Patrick, Leslie, and Alec Champlin. (Photos: James French)
    5 Champlin-troutt & Patrick
  • Kristina, Bronwyn, and Robert Cordiak. (Photos: James French)
    6 cordiak (1)
  • Bennie, Stephanie, Alexis, and Chad Bray. (Photos: James French)
    7 Bray (1)
  • Lee, Jacqueline, Angela, Olivia, and Carolina Reagor. (Photos: James French)
    8 Reagor (1)
  • Frank Barron Fletcher IV, Claire, Rebecca, and Barron Fletcher. (Photos: James French)
    9 fletcher (1)
  • Catherine Leffert, Katie Kupp, and Kay Merritt. (Photos: James French)
    10 Leffert-kupp-merritt
  • Arden Cheatham does the Texas Dip. (Photos: James French)
    11 cheatham (3)
  • Natalie Blazejewski. (Photos: James French)
    12 blazejewski (3)
  • Kennedy Boscamp and Shy Anderson, Jr. (Photos: James French)
    13 boscamp -shy anderson
  • Megan Casey. (Photos: James French)
    14 casey (2)
  • David Klamer and Caroline Morway. (Photos: James French)
    15 David Klamer and Caroline Morway
  • Grand Tableau. (Photos: James French)
    16 Gand Tableau
  • Sarah, Spencer, and Mark Hardin. (Photos: James French)
    17 Hardin
  • Peni Barfield, Morgan Weaver, and John Harkey. (Photos: James French)
    18 weaver
  • Shy and Charlotte Anderson. (Photos: James French)
    19 Anderson, Shy & Charlotte
  • Gene and Jerry Jones. (Photos: James French)
    20 Jones, Gene & Jerry

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Sports

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 17

Three African American Bishops of the United Methodist Church

March 1 - April 27
Sat 17

20th Annual Young Masters Exhibition

March 1 - April 15
Sat 17

Collective Vision

March 2 - April 7
Sat 17

The Thomas J. Harrison Bible Collection

March 2 - May 4
Sat 17

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

March 4 - June 3