32nd Annual Presentation Ball Introductions

33 Symphony Debutantes took their bows at the 32nd Annual Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball on Feb. 17 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The spotlight was on the debs, their families, and dapper members of the Honor Guard with over 1100 in attendance.

The Honorary Chairs were Lisa and Kenny Troutt who were also there with their Honor Guard son Grant.

Lori Routh served as Ball Chair and Mari Epperson is President of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League. Committee Chairs were Melissa Lewis, Kay Weeks, Sandy Secor, Eleanor Bond, Rene’ Edwards, Nancy Labadie, and Kim Brannon.

The debutante season started with an announcement party in June and ended with the Ball.

This year’s Ball featured three generations of involvement. Nancy Duncan was a proud debutante mom to daughter Denise Duncan Beutel in 1991, and then together they co-chaired the Presentation Ball in 1996. This year granddaughter Caroline Beutel made her debut.

“The Presentation Ball honors DSO debutantes and their families through memorable experiences that bond young adults and their families with the community and the symphony,” said Nancy.

Other families have had long involvement with the DSOL and Presentation Ball. Debutante Claire Fletcher’s mom, Mary Rebecca Enloe Fletcher, made her debut along with her aunt in 1988. Alexis Bray's grandmother, Mrs. Frances B. Chantilis, was a Past President of the DSOL in 1983-84 and her mom, Stephanie, was a DSOL Representative to the Jewel Ball in Austin.

Also in attendance were Jerry and Gene Jones with their daughter and son in law, Charlotte and Shy Anderson, to see their grandson, Shy, Jr., an officer in the Honor Guard.

The 2018 debutantes are: Caroline Allday, Meika Bass, Caroline Beutel, Natalie Blazejewski, Kennedy Boscamp, Alexis Bray, Helena Burns, Megan Casey, Catherine Champlin, Arden Cheatham, Bronwyn Cordiak, Eliza Davis, Claire Fletcher, Grace Gunnin, Hope Hyde, Emma Jenevein, Olivia Jennings, Anna Marie Jordanou, Riley King, Katie Kupp, Catherine Leffert, Lane McCormick, Annabel McGill, Megan Meinecke, Kay Merritt, Caroline Morway, Theiline Pigott, Jacqueline Reagor, Avery Roossien, Madison Stuart, Julianna Szuwalski, Madeline Toole and Morgan Weaver.