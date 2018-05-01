52nd Annual Easter in the Park

by · May 1, 2018

  • LeeAnn Locken, Steve Kemble, and Gay Donnell. (Photo: Mark Nardecchia of Shagly Photography)
  • Manny, Manual Jr., Kaydree, and Tovah Lennon with their dog Nickel. (Photo: Mark Nardecchia of Shagly Photography)
  • Celeste, Leroy, and Miranda Kissee with their dog Bentley. (Photo: Mark Nardecchia of Shagly Photography)
  • Veronica Reichert (holding Jake), Joseph Reichert (holding Celia Reichert) and Roger Whitt with Ginger. (Photo: Mark Nardecchia of Shagly Photography)
  • Sissy the Jack Russell doing her hoola hoop routine. (Photo: Mark Nardecchia of Shagly Photography)
  • ‘Cleopatra’ won Best Overall in The Pooch Parade. (Photo: Mark Nardecchia of Shagly Photography)
  • Celebrity Judges and Emcees: Leo Cusimano, Steve Kemble, LeeAnn Locken, Gay Donnell, and Laila Muhammad. (Photo: Mark Nardecchia of Shagly Photography)
  • Emily Albrecht, Paula Knight, Gay Donnell, Lauren Timms, and Terrance Anibaba. (Photo: Mark Nardecchia of Shagly Photography)
