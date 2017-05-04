7th Annual Symphony of Chefs

by · May 4, 2017

  • Ann and JW Brown at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Ann and JW Brown
  • Barbara and Jeffrey Adelglass at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Barbara and Jeffrey Adelglass
  • Bonnie and Nathan Shea at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Bonnie and Nathan Shea (SOC Event Chairs)
  • Chef Chad Houser at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Chef Chad Houser (Cafe Momentum) with table guests
  • Chef Christina Miller, Chef Gianni Santin, and Chef Dunia Borga at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Chef Christina Miller (Proper Baking Co), Chef Gianni Santin (Haute Sweets Patisserie), Chef Dunia Borga (LaDuni Baking Studio)
  • Chef Dan Landsberg at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Chef Dan Landsberg 2
  • Chef Jeramie Robison at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Chef Jeramie Robison (Uchi Dallas)
  • Chef John Kleifgen at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Chef John Kleifgen (Nick _ Sams Park Cities)
  • Chef Juan Orocio at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Chef Juan Orocio (4R Ranch Vineyards _ Winery) with table guests
  • Chef Tiffany Derry at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Chef Tiffany Derry (The Cupboard by Tiffany Derry) cooking
  • Chef Yutaka Yamato at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Chef Yutaka Yamato (Yutaka Sushi Bistro)
  • Chris and Nan Roper with Nicole and Walt Roper at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Chris & Nan Roper, Nicole & Walt Roper (4R Ranch Vineyards & Winery)
  • Cynthia Smoot and Jane McGarry at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Cynthia Smoot, Jane McGarry
  • DSQ Electric at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    DSQ Electric
  • Georgia and Marc Lyons at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Georgia and Marc Lyons (SOC Event Chairs)
  • Greg Fasullo and Ashley Berges at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Greg Fasullo, Ashley Berges
  • Jane McGarry and Tiffany Derry at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Jane McGarry, Tiffany Derry
  • Jeremy Lock and D'Andra Simmons Lock at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Jeremy Lock, D'Andra Simmons Lock (Honorary Chairs)
  • Jeri and David Kleiman at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Jeri and David Kleiman
  • Julie Nelson, Dale Wilson, and Tim Willet during live auction at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Julie Nelson_Dale Wilson_Tim Willet during Live Auction
  • Diana Crawford and Kenneth Fuquay at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    KidLinks CEO Diana Crawford, Kenneth Fuquay
  • Kimberly Alexander and Hamilton Sneed at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Kimberly Alexander, Hamilton Sneed
  • LeeAnne Locken and D'Andra Simmons Lock at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    LeeAnne Locken, D'Andra Simmons Lock
  • Lillian Kemp during live auction at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Lillian Kemp_during Live Auction
  • Marc Lyons during live auction at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Marc Lyons during Live Auction
  • Nathan and Bonnie Shea, Diana Crawford, Kenneth Fuquay, and Georgia and Marc Lyons at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Nathan Shea, Bonnie Shea, Diana Crawford, Kenneth Fuquay, Georgia Lyons, Marc Lyons
  • Richard Chamberlain cooks tableside at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Richard Chamberlain cooks tableside
  • Richard Rudnicki and Gail Bohdan at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Richard Rudnicki, Gail Bohdan
  • Robert James Clifford at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Robert James Clifford (Nick and Sams Steakhouse)
  • Salvatore Gisellu at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Salvatore Gisellu (Honorary Chef Chair)
  • SOC Ballroom. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    SOC Ballroom
  • Uno Immanivong at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    Uno Immanivong (Chino Chinatown)
  • Yutaka Yamato at the Symphony of Chefs. (Photo: Tanner Garza)
    YutakaYamato (YutakaSushiBistro)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 04

‘Stay in Touch’

April 1 - July 1
Thu 04

Dance of Death at SMU Bridwell Library

April 3 - May 20
Thu 04

Dance of Death at Bridwell Library

April 3 - May 20
Thu 04

The Archives at Bridwell Library

April 3 - June 30
Thu 04

Texas Modernists

April 5 - May 30