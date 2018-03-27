8th Annual Bonne Santé a Wine and Food Showcase

The 8th Annual Bonne Santé Wine and Food Showcase was presented by The Westin Galleria Dallas and benefited the National Kidney Foundation.

Hosted by Executive Chef William Koval of Lakewood Country Club, Amber Harrell, Host Committee Chair and The Westin Galleria Dallas, Bonne Santé is the premier culinary and wine event featuring celebrity chefs raising funds to fight kidney disease. It featured a food and wine showcase, unique tastings with wine pairings, silent and live auctions and live entertainment. The event continues to grow with the support of chefs representing some of the finest restaurants in our community.

LeeAnne Locken, television celebrity and emcee, welcomed the crowd and thanked sponsors including PSAV, Dallas Nephrology Associates, American Renal and Fresenius Medical Care.

Special recognition went to Betty Osborne, wife of the late Burl Osborne, the namesake for the Burl Osborne Awareness Award, which is given each year at the Bonne Santé event. The Burl Osborne Awareness Award recognizes individuals and organizations which have helped advance awareness and understanding of kidneys, kidney disease, and organ donation. Betty has been the award’s steadfast supporter and guiding light.

This year the National Kidney Foundation was honored to celebrate the Burl Osborne Awareness Award corporate recipient Tarrant Nephrology Associates in recognition of its outstanding support of the National Kidney Foundation and the DFW kidney community. They served as presenting sponsor of the Fort Worth Patient Education Seminar, donated over $10,000 for the Kidney Walk, have participated in clinical research at their offices and dialysis centers and remain active in teaching medical students and residents.

The Gift of Life Award recognizes a family or individual involved in the kidney transplantation process and provides hope and encouragement to kidney disease survivors. The Gift of Life award was presented to Erin Gossett. When John Gossett needed help his daughter, Erin Gossett, stepped up in a big way. John, a nurse at Baylor's Heart Hospital, needed a kidney transplant; his first transplanted kidney began to fail last year. Erin, a nurse at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, said she and her sisters didn't hesitate to volunteer as donors. Erin said the decision was made even easier having deep knowledge of the process from start to finish, as she's a nurse on the transplant floor.

In a very moving mission moment, Christina Rossini shared her story about donating one of her kidneys to Sandra Lopez, and how the experience has brought them close together as dear friends to this day.

Participating chefs and restaurants were William Koval, Lakewood Country Club; Guest Executive Chef David Smith, Second Floor Regionally Inspired Kitchen, Westin Galleria Dallas; John Kleifgen, Nick & Sam's Steakhouse; Willie Singleton, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse; Mike Barraza, House of Blues; Daniel Menchaca, The Rustic; Bruce Wills, IdleRye; Justin Creel, The Oceanaire; Greg Wallace, Omni Dallas; and Bird Bakery.