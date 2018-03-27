8th Annual Bonne Santé a Wine and Food Showcase

  • Maureen and Kurt Stone. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • Vishal Bagchi with Lisa and David Knop. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • Graham and Claire McMillan with Grace Nader and Danny Kolzow. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • Kevin Longino. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • Cathy Vieth and LeeAnne Locken. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • Jordan Joy taking a photo of Michelle Budet and Sarah Deighan. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • Pulled port sliders by Chef Mike Barraza, House of Blues. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • Amber and Sam Harrell. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • John and Erin Gossett. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • Jackie Favila and guest executive Chef David Smith. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • Vinodh Elango, Ivette Gamblin, and Sarav Bala. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
  • Cast Wines' Jack and Jane Seifrick. (Photos: Daniel Driensky)
