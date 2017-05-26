8th Annual Emmitt Smith Celebrity Gala and Golf Tournament

by · May 26, 2017

  • Ananias Hayes, Alexis McDaniel, and Taylor Robertson speaking at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Ananias Hayes, Alexis McDaniel, Taylor Robertson
  • Bishop TD Jakes and Serita Jakes at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Bishop TD Jakes, Serita Jakes
  • Event chairs Carmaleta Whiteley and Otins Felton at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Carmaleta Whiteley Felton and Otins Felton (event chairs)
  • Daryl Johnston being interviewed by Cheryl Jackson at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Daryl Johnston being interviewed by Cheryl Jackson
  • Daryl Johnston at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Daryl Johnston
  • Emmitt and Pat Smith, Larry Fitzgerald Jr., and Marianne and Roger Staubach at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Emmitt and Pat Smith, Larry Fitzgerald Jr, Marianne and Roger Staubach
  • Emmitt Smith, Dee Lincoln, and Daryl Johnston at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Emmitt Smith, Dee Lincoln, Daryl Johnston
  • Emmitt and Pat Smith with Dak Prescott at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Emmitt Smith, Pat Smith, Dak Prescott
  • Emmitt Smith speaking at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Emmitt Smith
  • Larry Fitzgerald Jr. at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Larry Fitzgerald Jr
  • Marianne and Roger Staubach at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Marianne and Roger Staubach
  • Nancy Lieberman at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Nancy Lieberman
  • Pat Smith and Emmitt Smith at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Pat Smith, Emmitt Smith
  • Pat Smith, Melissa Rycroft Strickland, and Emmitt Smith at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Pat Smith, Melissa Rycroft Strickland, Emmitt Smith
  • Tye Strickland and Melissa Rycroft Strickland at the celebration gala. (Photo: Thoms Garza)
    Tye Strickland, Melissa Rycroft Strickland
  • Billy Dawson, Wade Smith, Roland Martin, and friend at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
    Billy Dawson, Wade Smith, Roland Martin, XXX
  • Bud Hebert, Emmitt Smith, Michael Wilson, EJ Smith, and Russell Williams at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
    Bud Hebert, Emmitt Smith, Michael Wilson, EJ Smith, Russell Williams
  • Bud Herbert, Michael Wilson, Emmitt Smith, and Russell Williams at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
    Bud Herbert, Michael Wilson, Emmitt Smith, Russell Williams
  • David Mosley, Terrence Barber, Seema Sadekar, and Emory Smith at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
    David Mosley, Terrence Barber, Seema Sadekar, Emory Smith
  • Nancy Lieberman strikes a Heisman pose at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
    Nancy Lieberman strikes a Heisman pose
  • Team 22 Teens at the golf tournament. (Photo: Courtesy Axxess)
    Team 22 Teens

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 26

The Archives at Bridwell Library

April 3 - June 30
Fri 26

Texas Modernists

April 5 - May 30
Fri 26

Roughton Galleries Presents ‘Texas Modernists’

April 5 - May 30
Fri 26

James and the Giant Peach

May 5 @ 7:30 pm - May 27 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 26

James and the Giant Peach

May 12 @ 7:30 pm - June 3 @ 4:30 pm