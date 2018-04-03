8th Annual Symphony of Chefs Goes Global

by · April 3, 2018

  • JW Brown with Bonnie and Nathan Shea. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    *JW Brown, Bonnie Shea, Nathan Shea
  • Participating SOC Chefs. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    *Particpating SOC Chefs
  • Marc and Georgia Lyons with Vinette and Mike Montgomery. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    *SOC Event Chairs Marc and Georgia Lyons, Vinette and Mike Montgomery
  • Tiffany Derry and Salvatore Gisellu. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    *Tiffany Derry, Salvatore Gisellu
  • Brooke Hortenstine and Lea Anne Laughlin. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Brooke Hortenstine, Lea Anne Laughlin
  • Chef Jacob Williamson serves guests. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Chef Jacob Williamson serves guests
  • Chef John Kleifgen with Dallas Cowboys. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Chef John Kleifgen with Dallas Cowboys:Legends guests
  • Chef Justin Box serves his table. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Chef Justin Box serves his table
  • Chef Ken Patrick in action. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Chef Ken Patrick in action
  • Diana Crawford greets guests. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Diana Crawford greets guests
  • Diana Crawford, Paul G. Hill, Ginny Denmark, Maddie Benner, and Jim Newton. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Diana Crawford, Paul G. Hill, Ginny Denmark, Maddie Benner, Jim Newton
  • Georgia Lyons, Chef Gorgi, and Marc Lyons. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Georgia Lyons, Chef Gorgi, Marc Lyons
  • J. R. Ewing Bourbon Whiskey. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    J. R. Ewing Bourbon Whiskey
  • Jane McGarry. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Jane McGarry emcee
  • Jane McGarry with Otis and Carmaleta Felton. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Jane McGarry, Otis Felton, Carmaleta Felton
  • Karen Dollar, Suzanne and Scot Smith, and Mike Dollar. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Karen Dollar, Suzanne & Scot Smith, Mike Dollar
  • Mike and Vinette Montgomery, Nathan Shea, Diana Crawford, Bonnie Shea, and Marc and Georgia Lyons. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Mike and Vinette Montgomery, Nathan Shea, Diana Crawford, Bonnie Shea, Marc and Georgia Lyons
  • Photographing Macarons from Haute Sweet Patisserie. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Photographing Macarons from Haute Sweet Patisserie (v)
  • SOC guest with cookbook. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    SOC guest with cookbook
  • Tiffany Derry and Tre Wilcox. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Tiffany Derry, Tre Wilcox
  • Tracey Shuey and Alyssa Ausbrook. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Tracey Shuey & Alyssa Ausbrook
  • Tre Wilcox, Ken Patrick, and Fitzgerald Dodd. (Gabriel Sheffield Photography)
    Tre Wilcox, Ken Patrick, Fitzgerald Dodd

