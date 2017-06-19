A Celebration of Women in Leadership

by · June 19, 2017

  • Nolan E. Perez and Justice Lee Gabriel at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1252
  • William Minick, Melissa Tonn, and Chad Wick at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1253
  • Christopher Johnson and Rachel Pride at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1257
  • Sue Bancroft, Christopher Bancroft, and Don McGuire at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1262
  • Jamie Lavin and Michael Buzzard at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1264
  • Nolan E. Perez, Christopher and Sue Bancroft, Chad Wick, Carine M. Feyten, and Anna Maria Farias at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1283
  • Christopher and Sue Bancroft with Carine M. Feyten and Chad Wick at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1293
  • Katherine Quinones, Hilda Galvan, Sara Madsen Miller, and Neena Newberry at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1306
  • Cookie and Don Owen with Sue Bancroft at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1312
  • Christopher Bancroft, Anne Griffith, Sue Bancroft, and Bruce Leadbetter at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1316
  • TWU Regent Mary Pincoffs Wilson and Kevin Cruser at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1319
  • Lyn Barlow, Sue Bancroft, Marilyn Mulherin, and Anne Griffith at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1323
  • Destinee Waiters, Barbara Lerner, and Monica Mendez Grant at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1327
  • Carine M. Feyten, TWU chancellor and president, addresses the crowd at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1402
  • Sue Bancroft addresses the crowd at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1473
  • Hilda Galvan and Carine M. Feyten at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1499
  • Kevin Cruser, BJ Crain, and Lewis Benavides at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1502
  • Rachel Pride, Anna Maria Farias, and Barbara Lerner at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1517
  • Carine M. Feyten and Sue Bancroft at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1534
  • Chad Wick and Carine M. Feyten at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1548
  • Sue and Christopher Bancroft at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1558
  • Helen Benjamin and Robin Head at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1195
  • Anne Scott and Barbara Lerner at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1203
  • Jennifer Martin, Heidi Tracy, and Neena Newberry at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1205
  • Bruce Leadbetter and Hilda Galvan at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1209
  • Christopher Bancroft, Don McGuire, and Chad Wick at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1215
  • Sharon Fancher and Kathryn Cantwell at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1218
  • Katherine Quinones and Dale Tampke at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1229
  • Marilyn and Harbert Mulherin with Anne Griffith at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1232
  • Kerry North, Dolores Barzune, and Christopher Bancroft at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1236
  • Justice Lee Gabriel, Carine M. Feyten, and Bob White at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1239
  • Anne Scott with Ted and Nancy Paup at the announcement party. (Photo: Kristina Bowman)
    DSC_1249

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE